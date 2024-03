McLeod scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Sabres.

McLeod's tally was his career-high 12th of the campaign, which gave the Oilers a 7-3 lead late in the third period. The 24-year-old forward has six points over 10 outings in March, a run of production that's allowed him to see some second-line usage. He's up to 26 points, 89 shots on net, 56 hits and a plus-15 rating through 66 outings overall.