McLeod produced an even-strength goal and a shorthanded assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.

The 24-year-old opened the scoring early in the first period before setting up Warren Foegele for a tally later in the frame, but it was all the offense the Oilers could muster. McLeod has 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) on the season, a new career high, and he could have some short-term upside if he continues skating on a line with Leon Draisaitl at 5-on-5.