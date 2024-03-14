McLeod recorded an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Capitals.

McLeod saw just 10:42 of ice time in the contest, lowest among the Oilers' forwards. There was no report of an injury, so his usage is concerning since he started the game on the second line. The 24-year-old has moved around the lineup a lot amid an inconsistent campaign, though he has five points over his last six outings. Overall, McLeod is at 25 points, 85 shots on net, 53 hits and a plus-14 rating through 63 outings. He's played best went on the second line, but getting back in that role with Adam Henrique around is going to be a challenge for McLeod.