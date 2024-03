McLeod scored a goal, added an assist, doled out two hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

McLeod had gone 16 games without a goal, logging just a single assist in that span. The 24-year-old center has 22 points in 58 contests this season, a nearly identical level of production to last year (23 points in 57 outings). McLeod has added 79 shots on net, 52 hits and a plus-12 rating while mainly playing on the third line.