McLeod posted two assists and two hits in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Kings in Game 6.

McLeod set up the first of Klim Kostin's two goals and also found Kailer Yamamoto for the game-winner with 3:03 left in regulation. With three assists over his last two games, McLeod has finally found his groove in the playoffs. Those were his only points in the six-game series, though he added four shots on net, 11 hits, three blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in a bottom-six role.