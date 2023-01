McLeod scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

McLeod has picked up two goals and a helper over his last five games. He's been in a top-six role alongside Leon Draisaitl in the last three games, which helps explain some of the uptick in McLeod's offense. The 23-year-old forward has 11 points, 39 shots on net, 20 hits, 14 blocked shots and 10 PIM through 31 contests overall.