Nugent-Hopkins notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Nugent-Hopkins' pass attempt bounced fortunately off of Jesse Puljujarvi and straight to Leon Draisaitl, who buried the tally. It was ultimately the game-winner, as well. Nugent-Hopkins has been uneven throughout the year, with a three-point game and three scoreless outings prior to Wednesday. He's on four points, 19 shots and a minus-2 rating through five contests.