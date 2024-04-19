Nugent-Hopkins will rest for Thursday's game versus the Avalanche, Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Nugent-Hopkins will miss just his second game of the year. He ends the regular season with 67 points, including 26 on the power play, over 80 games, well off the pace that saw him produce 104 points last season. The 31-year-old should be back for Game 1 of the playoffs.