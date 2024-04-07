Nugent-Hopkins scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two power-play assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Nugent-Hopkins entered Saturday on a five-game slump, and he broke the drought in emphatic fashion. The 30-year-old has a modest 10 points over 19 outings since the start of March, a drastic drop in consistency. For the season, he's produced 18 goals, 64 points (25 on the power play), 169 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 75 appearances.