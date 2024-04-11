Nugent-Hopkins picked up a pair of assists in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Nugent-Hopkins assisted on Zach Hyman's goal midway through the second period before adding a second helper on Leon Draisaitl's power-play marker in the third. Nugent-Hopkins now has five points (a goal and four assists) in his last two games after going scoreless in his previous five contests. Overall, the 30-year-old center is up to 66 points (18 goals, 46 assists) through 76 games this season.