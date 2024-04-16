Nugent-Hopkins registered an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 9-2 win over the Sharks.
Nugent-Hopkins has a goal and five helpers over his last five contests. The 31-year-old forward hasn't shown a lot of consistency lately -- he doesn't have a point streak of more than three games since the All-Star break. For the season, he's at 67 points, 182 shots on net, 62 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 79 appearances.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Two helpers vs. Vegas•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Ends five-game slump•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Goal, assist in OT win•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Garners power-play assist•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Provides two helpers•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Reaches 40-assist mark•