Nugent-Hopkins registered two assists in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to Vancouver in Game 1.

Nugent-Hopkins earned his third multi-point showing in the span of four contests. He's up to a goal and eight points in six playoff appearances this year. Nugent-Hopkins should continue to serve in a top-six capacity and on the Oilers' first power-play unit. His position with the man advantage is of particular importance to his production -- four of his eight points in the postseason have been recorded on the power play, including one of his assists in the series opener.