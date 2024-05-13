Nugent-Hopkins logged a power-play assist and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks in Game 3.
Nugent-Hopkins has six helpers over his last four games, with three of them coming on the power play. Through eight playoff outings, he has a goal, nine helpers, six power-play points, 11 shots on net, 15 hits and an even plus-minus rating. He's centered the second line in that last two games as head coach Kris Knoblauch attempts to spark the Oilers' offense by uniting Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl at even strength.
