Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks in Game 4.

Nugent-Hopkins put the Oilers ahead 2-0 with a goal in the final minute of the second period. The goal was his first since the playoff opener, though he has racked up seven points during a five-game streak. The 31-year-old has two goals, nine helpers, 13 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-1 rating over nine postseason appearances.