Nugent-Hopkins logged an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Stars in Game 1.

Nugent-Hopkins' forechecking led to the Oilers' goal 32 seconds into the second overtime. The forward has six points and seven shots on net over his last three contests since returning to a top-line role. He's up to 17 points, 20 shots, 22 hits and a plus-4 rating through 13 playoff outings.