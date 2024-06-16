Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal on four shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Panthers in Game 4.

Nugent-Hopkins is reliant on power-play production, so it's no surprise he's been less effective in the later rounds with the Oilers' power play struggling. He has three goals and two assists over his last 10 contests, and his tally Saturday snapped a four-game slump. Overall, the 31-year-old has put up 21 points, 31 shots, 41 hits and a minus-1 rating over 22 playoff appearances.