Nugent-Hopkins scored two power-play goals in Friday's 3-1 win over the Stars in Game 5.

The pair of goals were the first power-play tallies for either team in the Western Conference Finals. A lack of power-play production for the Oilers will typically hurt Nugent-Hopkins more than other players -- he's earned nine of his 20 points this postseason with the man advantage, including four of his six goals. The veteran forward has added 24 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-3 rating over 17 playoff appearances.