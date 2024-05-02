Nugent-Hopkins earned a pair of assists in a Game 5 4-3 victory over the Kings on Wednesday.
Nugent-Hopkins has managed just two shots over his last four games, failing to find the back of the net along the way, but has chipped in five helpers over that stretch. In fact, looking back to the regular season, the veteran center has scored only one goal in his previous 10 appearances.
