Nugent-Hopkins logged a power-play assist and five PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Nugent-Hopkins helped out on Connor McDavid's opening tally 3:49 into the game. In the third period. Nugent-Hopkins showed off a different side, fighting Justin Holl after a questionable hit. The helper ended Nugent-Hopkins' two-game mini-slump, his longest drought since mid-January. The 29-year-old is at 73 points, 144 shots on net, 40 power-play points and a plus-4 rating through 62 contests. His 33 PIM this year also match a career high in the category.