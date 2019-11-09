Play

Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Plucks pair of apples

Nugent-Hopkins dished two assists, one on the power play, and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

The pair of helpers gives Nugent-Hopkins 11 points in 18 games. He's only found twine once this year, but he's still generating chances for his teammates. Six of his points have come on the man advantage.

