Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Posts hat trick
Nugent-Hopkins scored a hat trick, tallying two even-strength goals and another on the power play, in an 8-4 victory against the Kings on Tuesday.
This was Nugent-Hopkins' first hat trick of the season and the first time he posted three points in a game since Dec. 11. The 25-year-old already came into Tuesday with career highs in the offensive categories, so a night like this is really just icing on the cake. His minus-12 rating hurts, but owners have to love his 28 goals and 64 points in 76 games. That includes eight goals in March.
