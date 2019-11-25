Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Surprise scratch Sunday
Nugent-Hopkins (hand) won't play in Sunday's game against the Coyotes.
It appears the 26-year-old center sustained this injury during Saturday's win over the Golden Knights, and he's already been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Avalanche as well. Sam Gagner will serve as a placeholder on the second line Sunday. Nugent-Hopkins has five goals and 10 assists through 25 games this year.
