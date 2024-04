Skinner will guard the road cage Sunday against the Kings, Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Skinner is coming off a 27-save performance in a 6-1 win over the Kings in Game 3 as the Oilers took a 2-1 series lead. The 25-year-old Skinner has an .890 save percentage through the first three games in the postseason.