Skinner allowed five goals on 24 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Canucks in Game 1.

Skinner held Vancouver to one goal through most of the first two periods before Elias Lindholm cut the lead to 4-2 late in the second. He'd then allow three more tallies in the third in an eventual one-goal defeat. The 25-year-old Skinner has been shaky at times this postseason, sporting an .893 save percentage through his first six games. He'll look to right the ship Friday in Game 2.