Skinner stopped 14 of 15 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks in Game 6.

Skinner was benched for the previous two games, but he was back between the pipes with the Oilers' season on the line. The Canucks came out flat, leaving Skinner with little work to do as he snagged the win and forced Game 7. The 25-year-old is 6-3 in the playoffs, but he's given up three or more goals in six of his appearances. Securing the win Saturday makes it likely he'll start in the win-or-go-home contest Monday in Vancouver.