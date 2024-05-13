Skinner allowed four goals on 15 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks in Game 3.

Skinner played the first two periods and saw a little more ice time late in the third after some gamesmanship from head coach Kris Knoblauch. Skinner's play remains a serious concern -- the Canucks have fired 58 shots at him over three contests, but he's let in 12 goals while losing two of those games. The Oilers were able to cover the 25-year-old in the first round, but they've had less success in that regard against the Canucks. Per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic, Knoblauch wouldn't commit to sticking with Skinner for Game 4 on Tuesday. Calvin Pickard made three saves in Sunday's contest, but veteran Jack Campbell could also be an option should the Oilers get desperate in the next week.