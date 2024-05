Skinner stopped 15 of 17 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Canucks in Game 7.

Skinner earned back-to-back wins after a two-game benching, but he's still not showing that much to inspire confidence. In those wins, he stopped 29 of 32 shots, a product of the Canucks' lackluster offense more than Skinner's own quality of play. Nonetheless, he's likely done enough to regain the starting job heading into the Western Conference Finals, which begin in Dallas on Thursday.