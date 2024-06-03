Skinner allowed one goal on 35 shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Oilers scored twice on their 10 shots, and Skinner made sure that was enough to win with one of his best performances of the playoffs. This was just the second time the Stars were able to put up 30-plus shots, but Skinner won both of those contests. He's now 11-5 with a 2.50 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 16 contests. Skinner is almost certain to be between the pipes for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals versus the Panthers on Saturday in Florida.