Skinner will tend the twine on the road in Game 1 against the Stars on Thursday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Skinner has faced less than 20 shots in each of his last four appearances, posting a 3-1 record to go with a 2.66 GAA and .848 save percentage. Despite being benched for Games 4 and 5, the 25-year-old backstop reclaimed the starting role from Calvin Pickard for the final two games of the best-of-seven series versus Vancouver. Skinner will remain the preferred choice heading into the Western Conference Finals versus Dallas.