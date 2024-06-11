Skinner stopped 25 of 28 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to Florida in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Skinner didn't have much support in front of him in Game 2 -- the Oilers had seven shots on goal through the first two frames. It was only the second time in his last 10 outings that Skinner has allowed more than two goals in a contest. The 25-year-old has an .886 save percentage through two outings in this series, though Edmonton hasn't been able to provide the netminder with offensive support (one goal through two games). The last time Skinner lost consecutive contests in the postseason, he rebounded with three straight wins -- the Oilers will need that trend to continue when they head back to Edmonton for Game 3 on Thursday. Skinner is 11-7 with a 2.51 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 18 postseason appearances.