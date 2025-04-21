Skinner will start Monday's Game 1 on the road at the Kings, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Skinner backstopped the Oilers on the way to the Stanley Cup Finals last season, and he is going to be the go-to goalie in this postseason run as well. Skinner missed nine of the team's final 11 games with a head injury, but started two of the final three games to try to get back up to speed. The good news for Edmonton is that the 26-year-old goaltender has been fantastic against the Kings this season, going 1-0-1 with a 1.95 GAA and a .932 save percentage.