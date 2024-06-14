Skinner allowed four goals on 23 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 3.

Skinner brought some of his trouble on himself, as one of the Panthers' goals in the second period came from his own turnover. They scored three times in a span of 6:19 in the middle frame, and the Oilers' comeback fell short, leaving Skinner with a third straight loss. He's 11-8 with a 2.59 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 19 playoff contests. The Oilers face a herculean task to come back from a 3-0 deficit in the Stanley Cup Finals, but there's been no talk of Calvin Pickard getting a start, so it seems head coach Kris Knoblauch will ride with Skinner to the end.