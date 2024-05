Skinner will get the starting nod at home against Vancouver on Sunday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Skinner helped tie the series at 1-1 by stopping 16 shots in Friday's Game 2 victory. He's struggled so far against the Canucks, yielding eight goals on 43 shots in two contests. Skinner has won five of his seven postseason starts despite registering a lackluster .888 save percentage in the process.