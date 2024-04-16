Skinner stopped 19 of 21 shots in Monday's 9-2 win over the Sharks.

The Oilers erupted for four goals in the first period and followed it up with a five-goal second, giving Skinner one of his easiest wins of the year. The 25-year-old has won five of his last seven outings, giving up a goal of 14 goals in that span. He's at 36-15-5 with a 2.57 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 58 appearances this season. The Oilers have a road back-to-back left on the schedule with stops in Arizona on Wednesday and Colorado on Thursday, so both Skinner and Calvin Pickard should be penciled in for one more start in the regular season.