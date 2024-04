Skinner recorded a 33-save shutout in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Kings in Game 4.

The Oilers looked like the worse team for the first time in the series, but Skinner stepped up to deliver his first playoff shutout and his third win in four first-round games. The 25-year-old was able to make an Evan Bouchard power-play goal hold for the win Sunday. Skinner has given up 11 goals over four games versus the Kings, and he'll likely be in goal against for Wednesday's Game 5.