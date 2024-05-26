Skinner stopped 22 of 24 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Stars in Game 2. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Skinner gave up a goal to Jamie Benn on a 2-on-1 in the first period, and Mason Marchment tipped in the game-winner in the third. It's tough to find much fault in Skinner's performance in his first loss in four starts, a span in which he's allowed a total of seven goals. The 25-year-old is 8-4 with a 2.65 GAA and an .890 save percentage over 12 playoff outings, though he's been better in recent games. Skinner will likely be between the pipes again for Monday's Game 3 in Edmonton.