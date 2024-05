Skinner stopped 18 of 21 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over Los Angeles.

It wasn't the busiest game for Skinner, but the 25-year-old netminder did just enough for the one-goal win as the Oilers took the series 4-1. After allowing nine goals on 63 shots in his first two games of the series, Skinner looked better in his last three contests, posting a .951 save percentage. Edmonton will now get a few days off before they face the winner of the Vancouver-Nashville series in Round 2.