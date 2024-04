Skinner is expected to start at home against Vancouver on Saturday.

Skinner saved 17 of 18 shots en route to a 5-1 victory over the Golden Knights on Wednesday. He's 35-14-5 with a 2.59 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 56 appearances in 2023-24. The Canucks, who rank sixth offensively with 3.42 goals per game, figure to be a challenging adversary.