Skinner stopped 24 of 26 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Skinner didn't get much help from his teammates in this contest, leading to his first regulation loss in six starts. He's been alternating games with Calvin Pickard since the end of March, and that seems likely to continue with the Oilers nearly locked into the No. 2 seed in the Pacific Division. Skinner is now 35-15-5 with a 2.58 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 57 outings. The Oilers' last home game of the regular season is Monday versus the Sharks before a road back-to-back with stops Wednesday in Arizona and Thursday in Colorado.