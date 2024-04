Skinner will guard the road goal versus the Avalanche on Thursday, per the NHL media site.

Skinner has gone 3-1-1 with 10 goals allowed on 118 shots over five outings in April. He'll get one more tune-up versus the Avalanche in preparation for the playoffs. Skinner may have a tough time getting a win, as the Oilers' entire top line and first defense pairing is being rested for Thursday's game, while the Avalanche will have all of their key players in the lineup.