Skinner stopped 31 of 33 shots in Thursday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Skinner didn't face more than 24 shots in any of his five appearances in the second round versus the Canucks, but the Stars predictably were more active. The 25-year-old was up to the challenge, earning his third straight win. He's allowed just five goals in that span. Skinner's back in the No. 1 job for the Oilers, so he should be expected to start Game 2 on Saturday.