Skinner stopped 18 of 19 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 victory over the Golden Knights.

It wasn't Skinner's busiest night, but he was sharp when called upon, blanking Vegas through the first two periods before allowing a lone shorthanded tally to Keegan Kolesar in the third. The 25-year-old netminder has won four of his last five starts, improving to 35-14-5 with a .907 save percentage and 2.59 GAA on the season. The Oilers are back in action at home Friday against the Coyotes.