Skinner allowed four goals on 13 shots before he was replaced by Calvin Pickard in the second period of Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

It certainly wasn't what Skinner had in mind for his final tuneup before the post-season -- the Avs scored four times in the first 10:17 of the opening period before Skinner was replaced by Pickard to start the second. The 25-year-old Skinner had won three of his previous four outings prior to Thursday, posting a .921 save percentage in that span. He'll wrap up the regular season 36-16-5 with a .905 save percentage and 2.62 GAA. Skinner figures to be back between the pipes when the Oilers open the playoffs Monday at home versus the Kings.