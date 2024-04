Skinner will get the starting nod at home against the Sharks on Monday, per the NHL's media site.

Skinner stopped 24-of-26 shots in a tough-luck loss to Vancouver in his last appearance. He's 4-1-1 over his last six outings with an impressive 2.00 GAA during that span. On the year, Skinner has gone 35-15-5 with a 2.58 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 57 games.