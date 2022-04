Barrie logged a power-play assist and six shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Barrie has earned three assists in his last six outings. The 30-year-old led Oilers defensemen with 21:42 of ice time Sunday, absorbing a significant share of Darnell Nurse's (lower body) workload in the latter's absence. Barrie is up to 38 points (20 on the power play) with 143 shots on net, 70 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 70 contests.