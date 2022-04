Barrie recorded a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Barrie remained in a third-pairing role even with Darnell Nurse (lower body) out. The helper was Barrie's fourth in the last seven games, three of which have come on the power play. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to 39 points, 145 shots on net, 70 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 71 outings.