Barrie notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

This was Barrie's fourth assist in the last five games. The 30-year-old set up Derek Ryan for a third-period tally. Barrie is up to 40 points in 72 contests -- it's a scoring mark he's missed just twice in the last eight seasons. He's added 147 shots on net, 71 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.