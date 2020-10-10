Barrie signed a one-year, $3.75 million contract with the Oilers on Saturday.

According to Darren Dreger of TSN, Barrie received two offers for more money elsewhere, but he opted to sign in Edmonton. This will serve as a sort of "prove it" deal for Barrie after last year's disappointing output in Toronto, as he posted 39 points -- 12 on the power play -- through 70 games. It wasn't a bad stat line, but he posted at least 57 points and 25 power-play points in each of the previous two seasons. In Edmonton, he'll be locked into a top-four role and should quarterback a power-play unit. The Oilers have plenty of star power led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, so Barrie should be able to boost his offensive numbers again and be an intriguing fantasy option next season.