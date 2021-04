Barrie recorded a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Senators.

Barrie had the secondary helper on Kailer Yamamoto's second-period marker. The 29-year-old Barrie has three assists in the last two games after a four-game drought. For the year, he's posted 35 points (16 on the power play), 111 shots on net and a plus-5 rating. Barrie needed 70 outings to produce 39 points in 2019-20, so he's in a good position to top last year's output.