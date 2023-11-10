Foegele notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Foegele helped out on a Darnell Nurse tally in the second period. This was Foegele's second straight game with an assist, the first time he's gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive contests this season. The winger has three goals, three helpers, 36 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-8 rating through 12 outings. He's mainly played in a middle-six role, though he could get occasional looks alongside Leon Draisaitl or Connor McDavid as the Oilers' early-season spiral continues.